COVID-19

India's daily Covid-19 cases continue to decline, country reports 44,877 new infections

India's active coronavirus caseload has now dropped to 5,37,045.

India's daily Covid-19 cases continue to decline, country reports 44,877 new infections
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: India on Sunday (February 13, 2022) continued to witness a decline in daily Covid-19 cases and reported 44,877 new infections.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's active coronavirus caseload now stands at 5,37,045 and currently comprises 1.26% of the total infections.

The country has so far conducted over 75.07 crore Covid-19 tests, of which, 14,15,279 were conducted in the last 24 hours. The national daily positivity rate is now at 3.17%, while the weekly positivity rate is recorded at 4.46%.

With 1,17,591 patients recovering between Saturday and Sunday morning, India's total recoveries have increased to 4,15,85,711 and the recovery rate has improved to 97.55%.

The single-day rise of 684 fatalities also pushed India's death toll to 5,08,665.

Meanwhile, more than 49.16 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.81 crores. This, the health ministry said, has been achieved through 1,93,53,556 sessions. 

