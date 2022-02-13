India's daily Covid-19 cases continue to decline, country reports 44,877 new infections

New Delhi: India on Sunday (February 13, 2022) continued to witness a decline in daily Covid-19 cases and reported 44,877 new infections.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's active coronavirus caseload now stands at 5,37,045 and currently comprises 1.26% of the total infections.

#Unite2FightCorona#OmicronVariant ➡️ India's Active Caseload currently at 5,37,045. ➡️ Active Cases presently constitute 1.26% of Total Cases. pic.twitter.com/W34jRNyxjd — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 13, 2022

The country has so far conducted over 75.07 crore Covid-19 tests, of which, 14,15,279 were conducted in the last 24 hours. The national daily positivity rate is now at 3.17%, while the weekly positivity rate is recorded at 4.46%.

With 1,17,591 patients recovering between Saturday and Sunday morning, India's total recoveries have increased to 4,15,85,711 and the recovery rate has improved to 97.55%.

The single-day rise of 684 fatalities also pushed India's death toll to 5,08,665.

Meanwhile, more than 49.16 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.81 crores. This, the health ministry said, has been achieved through 1,93,53,556 sessions.

#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive ➡️ India’s Cumulative #COVID19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 172.81 Cr (1,72,81,49,447). ➡️ More than 49.16 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours. ➡️ More than 1.72 Cr Precaution Doses administered so far.https://t.co/e1ZxL8ULbn pic.twitter.com/M4Ge7cUym4 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 13, 2022

Live TV