Bihar Vidhan Parishad: All 9 candidates declared elected unopposed

Patna: All nine candidates in the fray for the Bihar Legislative Council polls were declared elected unopposed on Monday (June 29), the last day for withdrawal of nominations. Certificates were issued to all the candidates, fielded by four parties, after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations at 3.30 pm.

The newly-elected MLCs are Ghulam Ghaus, Kumud Verma and Bhishm Sahni JD(U), Mohd Farooq, Chandrabali Singh Chandravanshi and Sunil Kumar Singh (RJD), Sanjay Mayukh and Samrat Chaudhary (BJP) and Samir Kumar Singh (Congress). The elections were necessitated upon expiry of terms of nine MLCs in May.

All the seats were previously held by the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine. However, because of the changed arithmetic in the lower house subsequent to the assembly elections of 2015, four of these had to be conceded to the opposition RJD- Congress combine.