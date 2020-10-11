हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Buxar

Bihar: Woman gangraped, thrown into river with 5-year-old son in Buxar

The victim said that locals rushed to her rescue when she raised an alarm; however, her child had died by then.

Bihar: Woman gangraped, thrown into river with 5-year-old son in Buxar
Representational Image

PATNA: In a horrific incident, a woman was allegedly gangraped and thrown into a river along with her five-year-old child in Ojha Baraon village of Buxar in Bihar. The child couldn't be saved.

Confirming the incident, the Bihar Police said that the woman's medical examination was conducted and a FIR was registered in connection with the case. 

The woman alleged that she and her child were surrounded by a few men when they were on their way to the bank and were abducted. She told police that she was gangraped after which the accused tied with her along with her minor son and threw them into a river. The victim said that locals rushed to her rescue when she raised an alarm; however, her child had died by then.

The body of the child was sent for postmortem. The police arrested one accused in the case. 

Live TV

Tags:
BuxarBuxar gangrapemurdercrimeBihar PoliceNitish KumarBihar
Next
Story

Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath among BJP's star campaigners — Check full list
  • 70,53,806Confirmed
  • 1,08,334Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT41M13S

Taal Thok Ke: Congress woman leader thrashed by party cadre in UP's Deoria