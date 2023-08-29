trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654911
Bihar: Black Flags, 'Go Back' Slogans Greet BJP MP In His Own Constituency

Locals who showed the former Bihar unit BJP chief black flags, submitted that they have supported Jaiswal and "sent him to Lok Sabha thrice but he has failed to bring any development in the region"

Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 07:41 AM IST|Source: IANS
Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal was shown black flags on Monday during a visit to Bihar's West Champaran -- the constituency he represents in Lok Sabha. The flags were shown during his visit to a village in Banjaria block. The people, who showed the former Bihar unit BJP chief black flags, submitted that they have supported Jaiswal and "sent him to Lok Sabha thrice but he has failed to bring any development in the region". 

The villagers demanded Jaiswal to point out "what type of developmental work he has undertaken in his own constituency". When the villagers learnt about Jaiswal's visit, they soon gathered at a place, surrounded him and showed black flags. 

They also raised slogans against him and displayed posters. The villagers also asked Jaiswal to go back. The people in the village also criticised the BJP, saying the party was into "Hindu-Muslim politics" to collect votes. 

"After the election, they forget all the people and stay in the comfort of their house," a villager said.  Jaiswal, who was already stunned, tried to explain the work he carried out in the constituency but the local villagers were not ready to listen to him. 

