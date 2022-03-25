हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bengal killings

Birbhum violence: CBI probe begins, forensic team reaches Rampurhat's crime scene

Hours after Calcutta High Courts CBI inquiry order for the Birbhum violence case, a Forensic team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday reached West Bengal’s Rampurhat.

Birbhum violence: CBI probe begins, forensic team reaches Rampurhat&#039;s crime scene

New Delhi: Hours after Calcutta High Courts CBI inquiry order for the Birbhum violence case, a Forensic team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday reached West Bengal’s Rampurhat to investigate the matter.

Visuals released by news agency ANI shows the forensic team investigating the site of the crime.

This comes after the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered an independent CBI investigation in Birbhum violence that killed at least 8 people after a house was set on fire.

As per the court order, the CBI will have to submit a report on the matter by April 7 and has already begun the probe.

The verdict came after the court heard the matter on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an independent inquiry on the case by a Central agency.

The Birbhum incident has created a huge political stir in the state with The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that often targets the Bengal government on the law and order situation seeking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies, has made national headlines.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal`s Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

Bengal killingsWest Bengal ViolenceBirbhum violenceCBICalcutta High Court
