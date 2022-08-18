NewsIndia
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has officially begun the registrations for the BITSAT 2022 direct admissions. Interested candidates can apply on the official website.

BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has officially begun the registrations for the BITSAT 2022 direct admissions. Interested candidates who've topped the Board exams 2022 can start applying on the official registration website for admission to the integrated first-degree programmes at BITS. Candidates are requested to visit bitsadmission.com to apply for BITSAT 2022. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has officially begun the registrations for the BITSAT 2022 direct admissions. Interested candidates who've topped the Board exams 2022 can start applying on the official registration website for admission to the integrated first-degree programmes at BITS. 

Candidates are requested to visit bitsadmission.com to apply for BITSAT 2022. The registration process will take place online only via the mentioned website.

BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 Application: Here is how to apply

Visit the BITS official website — bitsadmission.com

Click on the 'BITS Pilani Direct Admission 2022' link

Read instructions carefully and fill up the application form

Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee

Download the confirmation page and take a print for future use.

Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) conducts BITSAT exam every year for the admissions into various courses to BITS campuses- BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad.

