arrested for cheating

Bizarre! Thugs dupe Delhi businessman, sell ordinary bulb as 'magic lamp' to him for Rs 9 lakh

Tales of cheaters are often heard, but this anecdote will leave you stunned. Thugs sold a simple bulb to a businessman as a magic bulb for whooping 9 lakh rupees.

Bizarre! Thugs dupe Delhi businessman, sell ordinary bulb as &#039;magic lamp&#039; to him for Rs 9 lakh

New Delhi: You must have seen the film 'Mr and Mrs Khiladi' starring Akshay Kumar. There is a scene in this film when Akshay Kumar sells an ordinary goat as a future goat for Rs.25,000. It was just a film, but a real-life case has been reported by some thugs of Bareli to sell 'magic bulb' to a businessman in Delhi for 9 lakh rupees. The thugs taught the businessman such a strip that with this bulb he would get precious metals like gold and silver and prosperity would come to the house. But in reality, it turned out to be a simple bulb.

 

By lighting the bulb with a special magnet, thugs fooled the businessman 

The vicious thugs are residents of Lakhimpur Khiri, Uttar Pradesh. The accused showed the bulb in a different way through a special magnet and won the trust of the businessman. When the thugs realized that the businessman had come to their talks, then the thugs got out of selling that bulb (Magic bulb) for 9 lakh rupees. The business was suffering losses due to the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, in the desire to earn easy money, he got into the words of thugs.

A Complaint has been filed in the police station

This strange fraud case came to light when a complaint was lodged in the police station against the three (Chhutakan Khan, Masoom Khan and Irrfan Khan). The name of the victim businessman and the complainant is Nitesh Malhotra. Kheri's SSP Vijay Dhul said that Irfan already has half a dozen fraud cases registered.

 

