Bizarre! UP Man Bitten By Snake In Gujarat, Travels 1300 Kms To Get Treated; Survives

A youth, bitten by a snake in Gujarat on August 15, travelled around 1,300 km and reached Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for his treatment and survived.

Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:45 AM IST|Source: IANS
Pic courtesy: IANS

Kanpur, Aug 21 (IANS) Sunil Kumar, 20, of Fatehpur works as a labourer in Rajkot, Gujarat, where a snake bit him. He was rushed to a health centre there but his condition worsened and later, he became unconscious. 

His family members got worried over his deteriorating health and decided to take him to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur for treatment. 

Subsequently, they hired an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance in Gujarat for Rs 51,000 and travelled a distance of 1,307 km to bring the patient to Kanpur. On reaching LLR Hospital, he was immediately put on a ventilator and his treatment was started. 

The hard workof the doctors paid off and slowly the patient began to recuperate and the ventilator support was removed on Saturday. Senior physician of LLR Dr B.P. 

Priyadarshi said that the patient had arrived on the night of August 17. “His condition was very critical. Snake venom had a neuro-toxic effect in the body. Anti-venom and other medicines were given to him. Sunil's condition has now improved. He has been removed from the ventilator and shifted to the ICU ward. His life is now out of danger,” he added. 

Sunil is a native of Rari village under Kishanpur police station area of Uttar Pradesh' Fatehpur district and works in Rajkot.

