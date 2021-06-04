Bizarre! Upset over COVID isolation, elderly woman forcibly hugs daughter-in-law to infect her

New Delhi: Upset over being isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, an agitated woman forcefully embraced her daughter-in-law in Telangana with an intention to infect her with the virus. And in relief to her agony, her daughter-in-law tested positive for the infection.

The elderly woman reportedly felt humiliated when she was quarantined at home and her daughter-in-law and grandchildren started maintaining social distance. The daughter-in-law, who is in her 20s, told local health officials that after testing positive for the virus, she was thrown out of the house Somaripeta village. Her sister later took her to her parents' house in Thimmapur village in Rajanna Sircilla district.

She added that her mother-in-law was anguished that everyone in the family was maintaining a distance from her after she contracted the lethal infection. "Do you want to live happily when I die," the woman used to repeatedly tell her daughter-in-law. The victim complained that her mother-in-law repeatedly vented her anger by pulling grandchildren closer to her and kissing them.

"My mother-in-law hugged me saying that I should also get infected with COVID-19,” the woman told health officials, a Times of India report said.

The victim said that after her mother-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, she was kept in isolation and was given food at a designated area. She added that her grandchildren were not allowed to get close to her, which apparently angered her and due to which, she decided to infect the younger woman.

She, along with her two children, has now taken refuge in the house of her sister at Thimmapur village. She is now undergoing treatment and is in isolation.

