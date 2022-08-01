Bizzare! Bihar University student gets 151 out of 100, here’s what happened

Bihar University Bizzare: A bizarre incident from Bihar’s Darbhanga had come to light where a student scored 151marks out of 100. Now that this has happened, he doesn't know how it happened or what to do. The student is a BA Honors student. He received 151 out of 100 possible points in the political science exam. It's important to note that the university administration has acknowledged its error and made the changes. The officials are to blame since they should have reviewed it before disclosing the outcome.

University’s Mistake

The situation happened with the student of BA Honors at Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Here, an unexpected case of a graduate student exceeding the maximum score in the recently revealed exam results has come to light.

Student’s Reaction

Lalit Narayan Mithila University student in Darbhanga expressed his disappointment at the outcome, saying, 'I was really surprised to see the result. I scored 151 out of 100 in Political Science paper. How this mistake happened, the authorities should have investigated it before releasing it. Since it was a typing mistake, the revised mark sheet has been issued to me.

Another student scored a “zero”

In addition, another student who scored 0 points in the B.Com Accounting and Finance paper was promoted to the next class. The student said, 'The university authorities accepted that it was a typing error and they have issued me a revised mark sheet.'

According to Professor Mushtaq Ahmed, Registrar of Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), "New mark sheets were handed to two students after the typing errors were corrected." There was nothing more to it than simple typing errors.