KEAM 2022: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) result 2022 is expected to be declared this week. Commissioner for Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala will declare the result on its website cee.kerala.gov.in. Once declared, candidates can check their KEAM result by using the application number and password. However, the official date and time of the KEAM Exam result are yet to release. Students can check their results through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

ALSO READ: JEE Main Paper 2 Result to be out on THIS DATE

KEAM Results 2022: Here’s how to check results

- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KEAM 2022 Result.”

- Key in login credentials.

- Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check and take print out for future reference.

ALSO READ: BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Admit Card RELEASED

The entrance exam for Engineering and Pharmacy courses was conducted on July 4, 2022, at various centres across Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The CEE Kerala will also release the KEAM 2022 rank list to offer admission to eligible candidates in Engineering, Architecture MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS and other courses for the academic year 2022-23.