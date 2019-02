Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Ladu Kishore Swain passed away on Wednesday in Odisha's Bhubaneswar at the age of 71.

Swain was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar late on Tuesday night due to kidney ailments.

He was elected in 2014 from Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha.

Swain was also a former member of Odisha Legislative Assembly.