BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Violating Model Code Of Conduct, Urges EC To Take Strong Action

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take cognizance of a post shared by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the day of polling in Rajasthan. The oarty also demanded the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to take down the "offending content" citing that it violates the 48-hour silence zone and "cause irreparable injury to the doctrine of free" and "fair" elections.

In its official communication, the party urged the electoral authority to instruct the Chief Election Officer of Rajasthan to file a "criminal complaint" and "commence criminal prosecution" against Rahul Gandhi. The party also shared the link, which seemed to have been posted by the Congress leader on his social media account.

As per the statement, the message posted by Rahul Gandhi has already been viewed by a huge number of viewers, i.e, more than 2,30,900 as of 10: 30 am today.

Accusing the Congress leader of violating the electoral laws and Model Code of Conduct by posting on his social media account, the statement said, "This constitutes a huge violation of law by the star campaigner of the Congress party. Such an audacious act on the day of voting deserves to be handled strongly by the Commission and stern action should be taken against the delinquent".

In its statement, the party called on the Commison to consider posting such a message on the day of polling amounts to committing an offence under section 126 of the Representation of People Act 1951 which inter alia prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus during the period of 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency.

"The social media platform 'X' and its functionaries may be directed to immediately suspend the account and remove the afore-stated offending contents with immediate effect less it further violates the 48-hour silence zone and causes irreparable injury to the doctrine of fair and free elections," read the BJP Statement written to the poll body.

In a separate case, the poll body on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Jaibkatra' (Pickpocket) and 'Pannauti' remarks on Prime Minister Modi in an election rally.