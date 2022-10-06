NewsIndia
AAP GOVERNMENT

BJP alleges AAP government reneged on Cabinet decision to audit power discoms

BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar alleged that the Delhi government appointed AAP leaders on the boards of two discoms and allowed them undue benefit even as they owed Rs 21,000 crore to it.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 04:55 PM IST|Source: PTI

BJP alleges AAP government reneged on Cabinet decision to audit power discoms

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi of going back on its decision to audit power discoms and extending undue benefits to them.

In 2016, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Cabinet decided to conduct annual audits of discoms but it never happened, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar said in a press conference here.

Zafar also alleged that the Delhi government appointed AAP leaders on the boards of two discoms and allowed them undue benefit even as they owed Rs 21,000 crore to it.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the charges.

The BJP has continued to attack the AAP government following a probe ordered by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena into alleged irregularities in the Kejriwal government's power subsidy scheme.

