BJP, allies release 11-point 'Sankalp Patra' for Punjab polls- Key takeaways

New Delhi: BJP and its allies in Punjab- Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sayunkt) have released their 11 resolution manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls. The manifesto, being called the ‘Sankalp Patra’ by the party includes fast track court for sacrilege happenings, free electricity and reservation for women among other things.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, PLC chief Amarinder Singh, SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Kumar Sharma and general secretary Subash Sharma were present on this occasion.

Puri said all the commitments made will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner, within two years of the formation of the government.

Here are some key takeaways from BJP’s 11-point ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Punjab

Zero tolerance on sacrilege incidents

The BJP manifesto talks about a special task force and fast track courts to be set up for such investigation of incidents if the party comes to power.

Monetary help for victims of terrorism

BJP also promised relief of Rs 5 lakh to each family of the victims of terrorism during the dark days of militancy and also announced the setting up of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for redressing the grievances of the families of the terrorist attack victims.

300 units of free electricity

According to the 11-point 'Sankalp' document, the NDA has promised 300 units of free power for everyone and Rs 3 per unit after consuming more than 300 units, while power for micro, small and medium enterprises will be charged at Rs 4 per unit and at Rs 5 for the rest of the industry.

Loan waiver for farmers

It also promised farm debt waiver for farmers having up to five acres of land, MSP for fruits, vegetables, pulses and oilseeds, Rs 5,000 crore for crop diversification, guaranteed 150 hours of work for youth every month under Saksham Yuva Yojana' and Rs 4,000 per month unemployment allowance for unemployed graduates.

Reservation for women

For women, the BJP promised 33 per cent reservation in the police force, setting up of women police stations and women courts in all districts, Rs 1,000 per month scholarship from post-matric to post-graduate girls, and raising the Anganwadi worker allowance to Rs 10,000.

Old-age pension

It also promised an increase in old-age pension to Rs 3,000 per month, Rs one lakh crore spending in the state in five years, strict implementation of law and a task force in each district to check drug supply, besides making dope tests mandatory for contestants before filing nomination papers.

Regarding polling, votes in Punjab will be cast on February 20 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.