BJP appointed 3 'zero-work ministers' as Uttarakhand CM in last 5 years: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia questioned the people of Uttarakhand through a press conference in Roorkee on Thursday (July 23), asking whether the people of Uttarakhand want to choose the corrupt government of the Bharatiya Janata Party to lead them or do they want an honest and staunch patriot like Colonel Ajay Kothiyal to become the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The BJP in Uttarakhand was previously led by Trivendra Singh Rawat and then Tirath Singh Rawat, both loosely called as “Zero-work Chief Ministers”. Now Pushkar Dhami has been appointed as the new CM of Uttarakhand who has openly said that he will not stop anyone from stealing. On one hand, Uttarakhand has immensely corrupt and irresponsible leaders under the garb of Chief Ministers and on the other hand, the people of Uttarakhand have strong patriots like the Aam Aadmi Party’s minister Colonel Ajay Kothiyal who is renowned nationally for his sincerity, his good work, and his service. His stories of protecting the State, protecting the people, and being of constant service are known to everyone."

Sisodia said, "When I visited markets and restaurants of Uttarakhand today, I met diverse groups of people and asked people how the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand should be – someone who increases corruption and doesn’t stop it, or someone who is a staunch deshbhakt who serves its people and leads the path for national development like Col. Kothiyal. I received positive answers from the youth when asked if Col. Kothiyal should be the next CM of Uttarakhand. I want to raise the same question to all our brothers and sisters, our voters, and our children, shouldn’t a determined and exemplary person like Colonel Kothiyal be the next CM of Uttarakhand? I hope this question reaches all the people of Uttarakhand and that our people will choose someone who stops corruption, not someone who promotes it."

Sisodia further said, "Uttarakhand, a state rich in resources, is facing poverty, unemployment, and migration today. While electricity is produced in Uttarakhand, people fail to receive any. And even if it is available, it is very expensive. If the Delhi Government can buy electricity from Uttarakhand and give electricity to the people of Delhi for free, why can't the same happen in Uttarakhand? Because of BJP’s wrong intentions. There is huge migration from Uttarakhand because the corrupt government of BJP is neither able to give good education nor a good healthcare system to the people of Devbhoomi. I appeal to the people of Uttarakhand, the time has come for the people of Uttarakhand to remove the corrupt government of BJP and hand over the power of Uttarakhand to an honest leadership."

During his visit to Roorkee, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia participated in Shatchandi Mahayagya at Jeevandeep Ashram, Roorkee.

