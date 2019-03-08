हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Baijayant Jay Panda

BJP appoints Baijayant Jay Panda as National Vice-President, spokesperson

Panda joined the BJP in March 2019

BJP appoints Baijayant Jay Panda as National Vice-President, spokesperson

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed senior member Baijayant Jay Panda as the National Vice-President and Spokesperson of the party.

The decision to appoint the former MP from Odisha's Kendrapara constituency was taken by BJP president Amit Shah.

"I'm deeply grateful to @BJP4India President Shri @AmitShah Ji for appointing me  Vice President & Spokesperson. I seek support & cooperation of all colleagues. I shall do my best towards the party's continued success &  work under @narendramodi Ji's leadership for a new India," tweeted Panda.

Panda joined the BJP on March 4, 2019, days after quitting the Biju Janata Dal. He has a strong foothold in Odisha, where BJP is looking to make inroads and improve its seat tally in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

“I welcome my friend, Shri Baijayant Jay Panda @PandaJay into the @BJP4India family. His popularity and connect with the Odia youth will further strengthen the surge of @BJP4Odisha in Odisha,” BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan had tweeted at the time of Panda's joining.

Panda, who reportedly owns an Odisha-based media group, was suspended from BJD over anti-party activities in January 2018.

Four months later, he announced his decision to quit the BJD and also resigned from his Lok Sabha membership.

The Indian General Election 2019 is expected to be held in April-May.

