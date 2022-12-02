topStoriesenglish
BJP appoints Ex-Congress leaders Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar as national executive members, Jaiveer Shergill as spokesperson

BJP included former UP president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive. It also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:29 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: The BJP Friday appointed ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as well as its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive. It also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement. Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive, it added.

bjp national executive committeeAmarinder SinghSunil JakharJaiveer ShergillCongressCongress rebels

