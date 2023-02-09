BJP Attacks Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Over Louis Vuitton Scarf Worth Rs 56,332

New Delhi: Amid the tussle between Congress and the ruling BJP in Parliament over the Hindenburg report on Adani, the saffron party MPs took a jibe at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's scarf which he had worn to Wednesday's Lok Sabha Session. In response to Congress's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the allegations of financial irregularities by Adani Enterprises, Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that Congress chief Kharge is wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf but talking about poverty. He said, "Kharge ji is wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf today. Should we set up a joint committee to look into this as well? Where did he get the scarf, who gave it to him and how much did it cost?"

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted on the same and compared PM Modi's sartorial choice to Kharge's and said that while the PM was promoting sustainable clothing, Kharge was wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf worth Rs 56,332.

"Taste Apna Apna, Message Apna Apna, PM @narendramodi sends a “green message” with his sustainable fashion - blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment. Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf ((not making any judgment))."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the trust reposed by crores of people was his protective shield which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday made serious allegations against the BJP government at the Centre over the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group. During his speech, the Congress Wayanad MP alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.

(With Agency Inputs)