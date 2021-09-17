BJP begins ‘Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 20 years in public life

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday (September 17), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a mega 20-day public outreach, ‘Seva aur Samarpan’ Abhiyan.

The programme will continue till October 7 to mark his 20 years in public life, including the period when he served as Gujarat chief minister, PTI reported.

BJP President JP Nadda kickstarted the Abhiyan and in his greetings hailed Modi as the “most popular leader of the world”. Nadda added that the PM is “dedicated to the progress of the most deprived person in society and symbolises foresighted and decisive leadership besides tireless efforts”.

The BJP also directed its workers to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Friday eyeing record-breaking numbers as part of ‘Seva aur Samarpan’ Abhiyan. As per the Union health ministry data at 1.30 pm today, the daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month, taking the total number of doses administered in the country to over 78 crore.

Meanwhile, as part of the Abhiyan, BJP plans to distribute over 14 crore ration bags printed with Modi's pictures. The BJP workers will carry out a large-scale cleanliness drive on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, while encouraging people to use Khadi and local products.

To mark PM's 71st birthday, five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers to Modi across the country highlighting that they are committing themselves to public service. The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by Modi.

Moreover, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were among those who conveyed wishes to PM Modi.

(With agency inputs)

