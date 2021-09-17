42,000 COVID jabs a minute, over 1 crore vaccinations till 1.30 pm: Govt aims at record on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

New Delhi: On PM Modi's 71st birthday, the BJP had wanted to create a record in administering COVID vaccines. And it seems they have been quite successful.Daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month, taking the total number of doses administered in the country to over 78 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday (September 17).

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this is the fastest pace at which one crore doses have been administered. "On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi along with the hashtags "VaccineSeva" and "HappyBdayModiji".

COVID19 | India has administered over 1 crore daily vaccinations till 1.30pm today (Data source: COWIN) pic.twitter.com/altBh2qNvI — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

The country clocked over 42,000 vaccinations a minute, a senior health official said. National Health Authority chief RS Sharma tweeted this:

Celebrating the relentless efforts of India’s vaccinators against COVID-19, we have added a ticker to show vaccinations happening in near real-time. We are currently clocking over 42,000 vaccinations/minute or 700/second. Check new feature - https://t.co/YhG7gjKdEm #VaccineSeva pic.twitter.com/0nKWiqeZxd — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) September 17, 2021

The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country on September 6, August 31 and August 27 was over 1 crore. Mandaviya on Thursday (September 16) had called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive during Prime Minister Modi's birthday on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for him.

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of prime minister's birthday.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30 crore, according to the ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on Sep 7, the ministry said.

The total number of doses administered crossed 75 crore on September 13, it said.

(With Agency inputs)

