'BJP bidding crores to buy AAP MLAs, BUT...': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes SENSATIONAL claim

Jalandhar- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the BJP is bidding crores to buy MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party but none of the MLAs is ready to sell. He said in the party meeting in Delhi on Sunday that the BJP bid crores for AAP MLAs in Goa but none was sold. AAP MLAs of Punjab also turned them away empty-handed. The Chief Minister sarcastically said that the Congress had not yet been able to form its cabinet in Himachal Pradesh. After forming the government, if this party takes so much time, the BJP will get a chance to sabotage it.

The Aam Aadmi Party has secured 13 percent votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections and, due to this, Aam Aadmi Party has become a national party. Mann said, "It has been 8-9 months since the government was formed in Punjab, but it has started fulfilling its guarantees. The first train carrying coal from Jharkhand's coal mines has reached Punjab, which will benefit the electricity board by Rs 1500 crore every year. We did not include this guarantee in our election manifesto but we have still done it. Governments that do good work, people remember them. People remember the name of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh even today because he kissed the gallows for the sake of the country at the age of 23."

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is on a two-day tour to Chennai and Hyderabad to woo big industrialists to invest in the state. Meanwhile, he will also invite industrialists to the 'INVEST PUNJAB' conference to be held in February. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached Chennai today. He will meet business delegations and leading companies for investment and strategic alliances in key areas. Similarly, he will interact with industrialists in Hyderabad on December 20. The state government will invite the industrialists for the investment conference being organized in Mohali on February 23-24. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann reiterated his firm commitment to developing the state as an industrial hub and said that the state government will leave no stone unturned for this. But only time will tell how much truth there will be in these claims!