BJP Bouncing Back In Delhi? Party Defeats Ruling AAP In MCD Ward Committee Polls

In a sign that may indicate a revival of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the grassroots level in Delhi, the BJP has outsmarted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi MCD Ward Committee elections, winning seven out of a total of 12 seats. The AAP managed to win five ward committees. BJP Councillor and Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Raja Iqbal Singh, credited the party's success in the recent MCD elections to what he described as AAP's inactivity over the past two years.

"... From the last two years, no work was done by the MCD. This is why all councillors voted unanimously for the BJP. We won 7 out of 12 wards... This victory is very important for the people of Delhi since all projects were dependent on the Standing Committee... All are with BJP and we will win the Standing Committee...," said Singh.

Confusion persisted late into Tuesday over whether the polls would proceed as scheduled, as Mayor Shelly Oberoi declined to appoint presiding officers. She expressed concerns about an "undemocratic process and insufficient notice" given for filing nominations.

Criticizing the brief timeframe, Oberoi instructed the commissioner to restart the election process, allowing at least a week's notice to ensure fairness. In a note to the commissioner, the Delhi Mayor mentioned that she had received several representations from councillors who were unable to file nominations due to the one-day notice.

However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi issued an order for conducting the election of the chairman, the deputy chairman, and the members of the standing committee of the 12 wards as per schedule.

After winning the MCD ward committee election, BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 30 Pawan Kumar said, "Our MP Yogender Chandoliya and all councillors have worked day and night to win these elections. We will take Narela Zone to the top in Delhi... We will form a standing committee for funds and all the upcoming councillors will get funds."

Another BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 31, Babita, said that the credit for this win goes to our MP Yogender Chandoliya, the BJP party and all the women councillors.

BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 29, Anju Devi, said, "I want to thank the party leadership and all the councillors of my zone. The councillors have been struggling for funds for the last 2 years. Now that the standing committee is going to be formed, we would be able to raise our concerns there." (With ANI inputs)