Udaipur: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused the ruling BJP of brutalising minorities and glorifying Mahatma Gandhi Ji's killers” while addressing the three-day Chintan Shivir being held in Udaipur.

"BJP is brutalising minorities and glorifying Gandhi Ji's killers," Sonia Gandhi said in her address at the Congress event. The Congress chief added, “By now it has become abundantly and painfully clear what PM Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan 'Maximum governance, minimum government.”

By now it has become abundantly & painfully clear what PM Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan 'Maximum governance, minimum government': Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir'

She added that it means “keeping country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity, viciously targeting victimizing and often brutalizing minorities who're an integral part of our society & equal citizen of our republic.”

Sonia Gandhi said that the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' gives us an opportunity to discuss amongst us the numerous challenges that the country is facing as a result of the policies of the BJP, RSS and its affiliates.

The Congress chief added that it is also an occasion to deliberate on the many tasks ahead of the party. "It is both 'Chintan' about national issues and meaningful 'aatmachintan' about our party organisation,'' the Congress interim president said in Udaipur.

The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held against the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party over the past many years.

The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges. It formally began on Friday afternoon and over 400 delegates will discuss subject-specific issues across six groups.

These discussions will continue on the first and second days and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the CWC meeting to be held there on the third and last day.