BJP calls Congress' allegation of security breach 'childish', asks whether Rahul Gandhi is worried about his own safety?

New Delhi: Congress party's letter to Home Ministry demanding protection more protection for party leader Rahul Gandhi citing an alleged security breach in his Bharat Jodo Yatra has triggered another slugfest between the BJP and Congress. Reacting to Congress' allegation of security breach, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday claimed that the Congress MP himself violated security protocols in several instances in the recent past. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress, alleging that Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra is failing so the party is making such childish statements about security lapse to remain in the headlines.

Speaking on the alleged lapse in Rahul Gandhi`s security, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "the security agency has made it clear today that there has been no breach in the security of Rahul Gandhi, but Rahul Gandhi himself has broken security related rules and protocols 113 times since 2020. In such a situation, the question arises whether Rahul Gandhi himself is worried about his safety?

Bhatia also said that not only Rahul Gandhi but his mother and sister Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, all three have not even used bulletproof cars many times in violation of security protocols."

Bhatia added that it has become clear from the statement of the Central Reserve Police Force that there was neither any lapse nor any breach in the security of Rahul Gandhi. Despite this the Congress is making baseless statements to gain cheap popularity. Rahul Gandhi must follow the security protocols and rules, advised Bhatia.

“Violations of security guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time,’’ the CRPF said in a statement on Thursday.

The central force`s response came a day after Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Delhi police had completely failed to ensure Rahul Gandhi`s security as the Yatra passed through the national capital. The party sought proper security for the leader, who enjoys Z+ cover, when the Yatra enters the sensitive zones of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

