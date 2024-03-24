Hours after Delhi minister Atishi held a press conference to claim that the first order by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, the BJP alleged that the CM's office had been 'hijacked' and the letter was 'forged'. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the letter is part of the 'script' by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"This is a forged letter, and the CM's office has been hijacked and being operated unconstitutionally. The orders are being issued by the people who have no such right. Arvind Kejriwal is in the ED custody. If he has to pass an order, that would be done through the Principal Secretary and that too should have permission from the LG. This letter doesn't have the letter number or order number. It neither names on people on behalf of the order was issued nor the names of concerned officers," said BJP Sirsa.

It's a matter of serious concern that while CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji is in ED remand; an order has been released from the Office of the Chief Minister, Govt of Delhi. The question is how can such order be released without any communication or connect with the CM!!

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called the letter scripted and his arrest a cause of celebration for the people of the city. Tiwari said, "In ED's custody there is a culprit and taking his reference today a script has been written that water and sewer-related facilities in Delhi are disorganised."

BJP's remarks come after Water Minister Atishi, in a press conference, informed media that she received directions from the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal late Saturday, from ED custody, on running the city government.

Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh said that as the Chief Minister is only an accused at this stage hence he can't be barred from running the government from inside the custody. "Some specific time may be allowed to him to do all these works," he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday from his official residence. A court on Friday sent him to the central agency's custody till March 28. Kejriwal is facing allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of excise policy favouring specific individuals and soliciting kickbacks from liquor.