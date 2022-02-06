BJP, Congress criticize Telangana CM KCR for not receiving PM Modi at Hyderabad airport

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, who don’t often see eye-to-eye on political developments, on Saturday (February 5) slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad airport.

PM Narendra Modi reached Hyderabad the other day the unveil the ‘Statue of Equality.'

Terming the situation as "unfortunate", BJP leader Prakash Reddy said that the Chief Minister`s decision will impact the political activities in the state.

"It is an unfortunate situation that the chief minister did not go to receive the Prime Minister of the country. It is a `bahana` (excuse). I feel that he did not have the courage to come face to face with PM Modi after accusing the PM on several occasions," Reddy told ANI.

"I request the Chief Minister to apologize and have a dialogue with the Prime Minister as this decision of Chief Minister will impact the political activities of Telangana," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader V Hanumanta Rao also condemned the incident calling it against the Constitution of India.

"As the leader of an opposition party, I feel that they want to change the Constitution of India. They want to ignore the Constitution. They are violating the protocols. They are working against the Constitution," he stated.

"This is a democratic nation, I am against any activity which is against the Constitution," he added.

The statements came as, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been openly targeting the BJP, especially PM Modi for the past few weeks, was not present at the Hyderabad airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the city to unveil the `Statue of Equality.'

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also not received the Prime Minister at Bhatinda airport when he visited the state for unveiling development projects in the state last month.

Telangana BJP slammed Chandrasekhar Rao for "violating protocol" and not receiving the Prime Minister at the airport. The party termed it a "shameful act" and said the chief minister had stooped to a "new low"."

KCR has been regularly Insulting Constitution.

Now violating protocol stoops is such idiotic and shameful act of KCR. #ShameOnYouKCR — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) February 5, 2022

KCR has been regularly insulting our PM @narendramodiji Now violating protocol stoops is such an idiot and shameful act of KCR. We will never tolerate this to our PM," the party said in a tweet.

The state BJP also accused Chandrasekhar Rao of following the "footsteps" of Channi and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu."

As Expected! KCR violating Protocol stoops to a new low by sending his unimportant Minister. Following NCBN, Channi footsteps. You`ll be paid back in return," the state BJP said.

However, The Prime Minister reached the southern city for the inauguration ceremony of the 216-feet tall `Statue of Equality commemorating 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

