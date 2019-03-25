हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IP Singh

BJP expels IP Singh for six years on charges of anti-party activities

Singh has been the party spokesperson and has had an association with the BJP spanning almost three decades. 

BJP expels IP Singh for six years on charges of anti-party activities
ANI Photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expelled IP Singh for six years on charges of anti-party activities.

Singh has been the party spokesperson and has had an association with the BJP spanning almost three decades. In recent times though, he had been accused of making remarks which were either critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or in support of political rivals in UP - like Akhilesh Yadav.

The trigger for his expulsion, however, could possibly be his Twitter post which had questioned PM Modi and had even called him pracharmantri which roughly translates to 'minister of canvassing'.

 

 

Singh had also fired a tweet in which he had praised Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that people in Purvanchal were overjoyed that the SP leader was contesting Lok Sabha election from there.

Tags:
IP SinghPM Narendra ModiPM Modi
Next
Story

Hema Malini files nomination papers from Mathura

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Top 10 Election News: Watch top election new of the hour