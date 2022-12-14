BJP facilitates PM Narendra Modi over record-breaking victory in Gujarat polls

BJP broke all records with its landmark victory in Gujarat elections and hence, the triumph of the record-breaking win in the Gujarat polls echoed in its parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was falicitated for the victory. “The Gujarat unit of the BJP is an example of how a poll win is possible if the party organisation is strong,” said PM Modi, party sources reported. The prime minister, in turn, heaped praise on the state unit, especially its president C R Paatil and said the victory is owed to the BJP's organisational strength, Union minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister's high praise for Paatil, a close confidant of his, underlines his rising stock within the party. Modi also praised the party's national president J P Nadda. In his speech, Modi also spoke of India's G-20 presidency and asked MPs to come out with innovative ideas to involve people in organising various events across the country in the run-up to the summit meeting next year.

With numerous foreign delegates expected to attend these meetings to be held in several Indian cities, he said they should be accorded a warm welcome and get glimpses of traditional culture and customs.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a presentation on the Indian economy at the meeting. Citing international publications, he said India is a bright spot amongst the top seven countries.

Citing the data of the last several decades, the presentation stated that inflation and unemployment were always higher in Congress governments and lower in BJP governments.

After the historic win, PM Modi told Karyakartas that each one of them is a champion. "This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party."

(With inputs from PTI)