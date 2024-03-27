Advertisement
BJP Fields Haryana CM Nayab Saini From Karnal Assembly; Navneet Rana From Amravati Lok Sabha

The BJP also announced the names of 10 candidates for the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

Mar 27, 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party today announced the names of a few more candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. While the BJP's seventh Lok Sabah candidate list consisted of two names, the party also released names of candidates for the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections and Haryana assembly by-poll. The BJP today fielded independent MP Navneet Rana from Amravati in Maharashtra while Govind Karjol got a ticket from Chitradurga in Karnataka. 

The party also announced the names of 10 candidates for the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls. The BJP fielded N Eswara Rao from Etcherla, P Vishnu Kumar Raju from Visakhapatnam North, Pangi Rajarao from Araku Valley, M Shiva Krishnam Raju from Anaparthy, Kamineni Srinivas Rao from Kaikalur, YS Chowdary from Vijayawada West, Bojja Roshanna from Badvel, C Adinaryana Reddy from Jammalamadugu, Dr OV Parthasarathi from Adoni and Y Satya Kumar from the Dharamavaram.

The saffron party also fielded Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini from the Karnal assembly seat for the bypoll. Saini, an MP, was made Chief Minister replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. The Karnal assembly seat was vacated by Khattar, who will now contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat. Saini was an MP from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. 

With the seventh list, the BJP has now released the names of 407 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The parliamentary polls will take place in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

