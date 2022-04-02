BJP full of arrogance, give chance to AAP: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

New Delhi: With ‘Mission Gujarat’ in mind, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held a mega roadshow in Ahmedabad city seeking "one chance" for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to rule the state.

The AAP leaders participated in a two-kilometre roadshow, ‘Tiranga Gaurav Yatra’, in Ahemdabad in the wake of the Gujarat Assembly polls later this year.

Ahead of the roadshow, Kejriwal, Mann sought the blessings of Goddess Khodiyar Mata at a temple in Nikol area. The duo, who is on two days Gujarat tour, also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi earlier in the day.

Before setting out for the roadshow, Kejriwal attacked the BJP-led Gujarat government saying it is "full of arrogance" after being in power in the state for 25 years. He asked people to give "one chance" to AAP. "After 25 years of rule, they are full of arrogance...Give a chance to AAP, like the people of Delhi and Punjab gave. If you do not like it, change the government and bring them back," PTI quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

Kejriwal claimed that AAP has been successful in ending corruption in Delhi and Punjab after assuming power. "In Delhi we have finished corruption, in Punjab Bhagwant Mann finished corruption in ten days," the AAP convenor said.

The Delhi and Punjab CMs were accompanied by Gujarat AAP leaders Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia. "After Delhi and Punjab, we are now prepared for Gujarat," said Punjab CM Mann to the crowd. The roadshow was full of AAP workers and supporters covering both sides of the road, with most holding the tricolour in hand, as they cheered the two leaders.

#WATCH | "...Delhi and Punjab sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat..." says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as he holds a roadshow with AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad Gujarat Assembly elections are due in the latter part of this year pic.twitter.com/kXYZh7iKSG — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Delhi CM Kejriwal will hold meetings with AAP leaders of the Gujarat unit on Sunday. Fresh from the recent landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is keen on expanding itself in other states.

Last year, the AAP convenor had said the party will field candidates on all 182 Gujarat assembly seats. AAP had made an unsuccessful debut in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly polls. However, in the 2021 local bodies elections, AAP had bagged 42 seats.

(With agency inputs)

