हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Mission Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

Their visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat is being seen as an attempt to prepare the groundwork for their party ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections slated to be help at the end of 2022

Mission Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: After their stupendous win in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to have trained its sights on Gujarat, where Assembly elections will be held at the end of this year.  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of their two-day visit to the city. Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders arrived in the city on Friday night.

Their visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat is being seen as an attempt to prepare the groundwork for their party ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Kejriwal and Mann took a tour of Hriday Kunj, the place where Mahatma Gandhi used to stay in the Sabarmati Ashram premises, and also visited museums there and bowed down before the statue of Gandhiji. The two leaders also spun the Charkha at the Ashram.

They also wrote their opinion in the visitors' book at the ashram, where its authorities presented them with miniature charkha and books on Mahatma Gandhi's life. Talking to reporters, Kejriwal said, "This is my first visit to Sabarmati Ashram after becoming Delhi chief minister. Earlier, when I was an activist, I had visited this place several times." "Whenever I come here, I get inner peace," he said.

Kejriwal and Mann are scheduled to hold a two-km roadshow in eastern areas of the city this evening, local office-bearers of the AAP have said.

 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday (April 1) said his government will create a model school in the southern state on the lines of Delhi and invited Arvind Kejriwal to visit it. Stalin along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Vinod Nagar where officials briefed the Tamil Nadu chief minister on the change in the education system in the city under the AAP government.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalBhagwant MannSabarmati AshramMahatma Gandhi
Next
Story

Recruitment 2022: More than 54,000 government posts up for grabs without interview - Check details here

Must Watch

PT4M14S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Imran Khan said, Captain keeps planning