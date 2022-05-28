हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind

BJP govt protecting people spreading hatred against Muslims: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind

It claimed that the country's unity is being hampered in the name of ‘false nationalism’, reports PTI.

BJP govt protecting people spreading hatred against Muslims: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind
Representational image

A Deoband-based prominent Muslim body on Saturday accused the BJP government of protecting people engaged in poisoning the majority community's mind in the country.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind made the allegation, expressing concern over the alleged spread of communalism and saying that the government is turning a blind eye to the people spreading hatred against the minority community in various meetings. It claimed that the country's unity is being hampered in the name of ‘false nationalism’, which is dangerous not only for Muslims but the entire country.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, in a meeting of its management committee, also passed a resolution urging the Centre to "forthwith stop activities of such elements, spreading communalism and messages which are not only against Muslims and Islam but all people believing in democracy, justice and equality".

The resolution claimed that ‘the country is burning in a fire of religious animosity and hatred’.

An effort is on to incite people of the country against each other, it claimed.

It alleged that an effort to trigger this ‘black storm of communalism’ is on under the protection of the present ruling party and the government with no stone being left unturned to poison the mind of the majority community of the country.

It said, “Obscene and baseless charges are being spread against Muslims, ancient Muslim rulers and Islamic culture and civilization."

 

