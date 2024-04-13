"BJP Govt Working For Few Businessmen In This Country...": Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is working towards benefitting selected businessmen in the country adding that key public infrastructure in the country has been handed over to them to make profits.

Addressing an election rally in Bhandara, Rahul Gandhi said, "This BJP and PM Modi is running government for few businessmen in this country. One of them is Adani...go home and google what is the price of Adani shares. In this country, 22 people have as much wealth as 70 crore people. PM Modi's only job is to divert attention and Adani has only job to take money out of your pockets."

On the Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said that a lot of consultation and feedback was taken from the public during the drafting process.

"We made our manifesto thoughtfully. It was not made in a closed room. It was made after talking to thousands of people. This is the people's manifesto," he said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the promises made by the Congress party in its poll manifesto and said that they would remove the poverty from the country by transferring Rs 1 lakh into the account of one female from a poverty-stricken household, which comes out to Rs 8,500 per month.

"The Congress Government will transfer Rs 1 lakh (in a year) to the bank account of one woman of every poor household in the country...If you are below the poverty line then every year, Rs 1 lakh (Rs 8,500 per month) khatakhat khatakhat aata rahega aur ek jhatke se hum Hindustan se gareebi ko mita denge," Rahul Gandhi said addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi on April 5. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were also present at the event.