Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal made such a sensational claim that BJP paid 800 crores as bait to buy 40 MLAs. Now he made another explosive allegation. He explained how many MLAs the BJP has bought and how much money it has spent so far. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, "We have counted that a total of 277 MLAs has joined the BJP after winning tickets from other parties. In other words, BJP has bought 277 MLAs so far. Now if they have paid 20 crores to each MLA, BJP has bought MLAs worth 5500 crores so far."

Arvind Kejriwal said, inflation has increased because of this horse buying and selling of BJP. Because they bought legislators with common people's money. Money to buy those MLAs is now being taken from the common people, causing inflation. The lives of the common people of the country have become vulnerable due to inflation.

We've calculated that 277 MLAs have come to their party (BJP), now if they would've given Rs 20 cr to each MLA then they've bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crores. That's why there's inflation as they're using all the money to buy MLAs at expense of common man:Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/furNBXgKp9 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

BJP continues its 'Operation Lotus' across India. The BJP recently ousted the Maharashtra government, and now has its sights set on Jharkhand. Kejriwal claims, "Now again their eyes are in Delhi. They have hatched a larger conspiracy to topple the AAP government in Delhi." Realizing BJP's plans, Delhi's AAP leadership has resisted. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of MLAs at his residence. 7 MLAs did not appear there. All the others were present. Meanwhile, there are speculations that 40 AAP MLAs are being targeted by the BJP. However, the BJP has been hit hard in Bihar.

Recently, the Center sent the Central Investigation Agency to Manish Sisodia's house in the case of Excise corruption. Thereafter, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi got angry. Referring to 'Operation Lotus' against the BJP, he brought forward allegations that Rs 20 crores were offered to bribe MLAs.

A total of 12 AAP MLAs claimed that BJP representatives contacted them, requesting them to leave the party. They were also offered money. BJP has allocated 800 crore rupees to buy 40 AAP MLAs. The question here is where are they getting that huge amount of money from? "All this is black money", claims Kejriwal.