‘BJP has done nothing for…’: Akhilesh Yadav attacks saffron party; confident of winning Mainpuri bypolls

New Delhi: Ahead of Mainpuri bypolls, Samajwadi Party’s Chief Akhilesh Yadav expresses his confidence of winning the Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming bypolls. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Yadav said, “Whenever BJP faces defeat, they come up with false allegations against us.” Yadav also alleged BJP of doing nothing for the development of the district.

UP | Samajwadi Party is going to win elections in Mainpuri. Whenever BJP faces defeat they come up with false allegations against us. Election Commission will make sure that fair elections are conducted. BJP has done nothing for the development of Mainpuri:SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/u4T0dKzb7M — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 3, 2022

The Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, will be going to the bypoll on December 5.

Earlier, to ensure fair elections, the Samajwadi Party had demanded the Election Commission to send a team of high-level officials of the Commission to the constituency and conduct the polls under their supervision.

SP Chief said, “Election Commission will make sure that fair elections are conducted.”

The Election Commission on Thursday directed the chief election officer of Uttar Pradesh to ensure that force deployment relating to ongoing bye-election to the Mainpuri constituency is done strictly under the supervision of the general and police observer concerned following the laid-down procedure of randomization, among others.

To ensure a free, fair and peaceful election, all DEOs of election-bound districts have also been directed to ensure that the Commission's extant instructions, relevant provisions of law and the Model Code of Conduct are complied with in letter and spirit.

(With ANI Inputs)