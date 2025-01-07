BJP Hints At More Freebies, Welfare Schemes In Delhi To Counter AAP, Congress

Delhi Election 2025: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruled Delhi for 10 years riding on free electricity, water and bus rides for women. The freebies models have become a hit in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand with parties doling out monetary benefits to women voters. Now, with the AAP and the Congress promising Rs 2,100 and Rs 2,500 subsequently, for women voters, the BJP has hinted at more welfare schemes centred at the national capital.

Panda noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced the continuation of the existing welfare schemes. While AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the BJP will shut down these measures, Panda dismissed the charge as propaganda.

Senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda stated that if the party comes to power in Delhi, it will enhance the existing welfare schemes and introduce new benefits for women, similar to initiatives implemented in other states. The BJP has been providing monthly financial assistance to women in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, showcasing its commitment to empowering women. Panda expressed confidence that the party aims to secure over 50% of the votes in the national capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) banking on its government’s welfare schemes and pledging Rs 2,100 per month for women and free healthcare for senior citizens, the BJP vice president emphasized that his party would not only maintain but also expand the scope of such welfare programs if elected.

While the BJP has traditionally struggled to match its national-level success in state elections, recent trends, such as the Maharashtra assembly results, demonstrate the party’s ability to reverse setbacks and strengthen its position in regional polls.