UP polls

'BJP is going to lose in Uttar Pradesh,' says Lalu Prasad Yadav

"People in the state are tired of BJP's propaganda. They have only been talking about riots, religion and temple... ," said Lalu Prasad Yadav.

&#039;BJP is going to lose in Uttar Pradesh,&#039; says Lalu Prasad Yadav
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday (February 8) said BJP is going to lose in Uttar Pradesh. 

"People in the state are tired of BJP's propaganda. They have only been talking about riots, religion and temple... ," said Yadav.

Attacking Bihar CM, Lalu said, "Nitish Kumar can go to any extent to stay on the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar."

Meanwhile, BJP today assured free electricity for irrigation, a job for every household and free travel for women over 60 in its Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 manifesto, which also promised a minimum 10-year sentence in cases of what it describes as "love jihad."

Polling will take place for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts, out of the 403 seats in the UP, on Thursday(February 10).

Tags:
UP pollsBJPLalu Prasad Yadav
