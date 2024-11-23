BJP Is Going To Win, There Is No Doubt: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren

BJP candidate and former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Champai Soren said on Saturday that there is no doubt that the BJP is going to win in the assembly polls in the state and it will be clear in the next few hours. Speaking to ANI, Soren said, "BJP is going to win, there is no doubt. BJP-NDA is going to form the government...People have voted in favour of the BJP."

"The biggest issue in Jharkhand has been the Bangladeshi infiltrators...The population of Bangladeshi infiltrators is increasing rapidly. In this election, BJP is going to form the government, it will be clear in the next 1-1.5 hours," the BJP leader added. Speaking on the CM face in Jharkhand, Champai Soren said, "BJP is the largest party in the country. It will be decided by the party and then there will be a discussion between the MLAs."

Champai Soren quit his long-term relations with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and joined the BJP. He is contesting from the Saraikela assembly seat. However, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey claimed that there was a clear pro-incumbency wave and that Hemant Soren would return as the CM. "There is a clear voice from the people of Jharkhand - Iss baar phir Hemant 'dobara', Hemant Soren return. Women, students and people of Jharkhand have reposed their faith and we trust them. The excitement that was seen during campaigning and the day of elections clearly shows that we are coming to power again with absolute majority," he said.

Meanwhile, the counting began at 8 am today for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls along with the results of by-polls of several states. In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling was conducted in 43 of the 81 assembly seats on November 13. The second phase was conducted on November 20 on the remaining seats.

Among the constituents of the INDIA bloc, JMM is contesting 43 seats, Congress 30, RJD six, and CPI(ML) four. The BJP is contesting 68 seats, AJSU 10, JD(U) two, and LJP one seat.

In the previous assembly election, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats. Along with this, the results of by-polls of 48 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states will also be declared today. The by-polls were also fiercely contested across various states, including Uttar Pradesh, where nine assembly seats saw polling on Wednesday. In Wayanad, Kerala, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut. The by-polls were conducted in two phases.