BJP issues showcause notice to Akash Vijayvargiya for thrashing municipal officer with cricket bat

In a fresh trouble for Akash Vijayvargiya, the BJP Disciplinary Committee on Thursday issued a showcause notice to the Indore MLA for thrashing a municipal official with a cricket bat last month. Earlier on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh had talked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leader Ramlal to hold discussions over this matter.

The BJP decided to take strict action against Akash after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anger over the incident and said that such actions cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. It is to be noted that Akash is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. "Such people should be expelled. This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated. Being the son of a politician does not give anyone the right to do whatever he wants," PM Modi reportedly said at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Zee Media had reported that the Madhya Pradesh BJP is planning to take strict action against the Indore MLA for beating up the government officer in full public view. Sources said that the state unit had held discussions with the party high command over Akash's matter. It is expected that some BJP leaders from Indore may also face action for supporting Akash. It may be recalled that Akash was welcomed by Indore unit of BJP after his release on bail in connection with this case.

Live TV

Indore police had arrested Akash after his violent outburst against the government official was caught on camera. The young BJP MLA remained behind bars for four days before being granted bail. While he was in jail, supporters of Akash had created ruckus outside and demanded that the Indore MLA must be released because he had been wrongly jailed.

After coming out of jail, Akash had tried to justify his action by saying that he had been left with no option but to hit the public official. "I hope to God that no such situation arises again that I will have to come out and bat once again," he had said.