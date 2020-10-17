BJP launches 'e-Kamal' website and election song 'Modi ji ki leher' ahead of Bihar assembly elections

Patna: Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'e-kamal' website on Friday (October 17, 2020). BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, Manoj Tiwari and Sanjay Jaiswal were present at the launch event.

The BJP also released its election song with the title 'Modi ji ki leher' featuring party leader and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'.

Recently, BJP also released a list of its 30-star campaigner ahead of the Bihar polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis were some of the party leaders who were included in the list.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 rallies during campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections, with the first rally being held in Sasaram on October 23. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced this at a press conference in Patna on Friday.

Live TV

The BJP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties -- Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) -- have also been included in the alliance.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the VIP. The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, leaving its remaining share of seven seats for the HAM.

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared in November 10.

In the first phase, voting will be held for 71 Assembly seats on October 28, while in the second phase there will be voting for 94 seats on November 3, and for 78 seats on November 7 in the last phase.