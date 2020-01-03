हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP launches 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav' campaign ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020

Smriti Irani who was there to flag off the campaign, in her addresses said that the AAP government has focused more on advertisement than at work. She added that if people want speedy progress in Delhi they will have to vote BJP to power.

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP Delhi's state president Manoj Tiwari, on Friday,  launched 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav' campaign through which BJP will take the suggestions of people ahead of the assembly election. The party has also released a number in which people can give a missed call to connect with the campaign. The party will also include the suggestions in its manifesto. 

Smriti Irani who was there to flag off the campaign, in her addresses said that the AAP government has focused more on advertisement than at work. She added that if people want speedy progress in Delhi they will have to vote BJP to power. Smriti further said this campaign is launched taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to understand the 'Mann ki Baat' of the people of Delhi. 

The campaign is likely to go on for two weeks and people can send their suggestions through the website launched by the Delhi BJP. BJP leader Manoj Tiwari who was present at the event slammed the government on several issued including the development of schools, employment, and pollution. Tiwari said, ''The government is only investing in non-productive things and doing nothing fruitful for the development of Delhi. ''

Just after the launch of the campaign, Manoj Tiwari addressed a large crowd and urged the people of Delhi to vote for BJP in the upcoming election if they wish to see good developments here. 

