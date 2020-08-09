BJP leader Abdul Hamid Najar shot at by unidentified persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Some unidentified persons opened fire at a BJP leader near Budgam railway station in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (August 9) morning. The man has been identified as 38-year-old Hamid Najar. It is learnt that Najar is BJP's Other Backward Class (OBC) district president in Budgam. Najar was shot when he was on morning walk. He has been shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. According to police, Najar was allotted secured accomodation due to saftey issues but he had hone out for walk without informing the security.

Police sources said that it is likely that Najar has been targeted by terrorists. It is the fourth attack on BJP leader since June in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 6 (Thursday), some unidentified terrorists had shot dead a BJP sarpanch outside his residence at Vessu in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The sarpanch identified as Sajjad Ahmed Khandey was staying in secured migrant camp along with several sarpanchs. Khandey had left the camp on Thursday morning to vist his home at Veesu when the terrorists fired upon him.