BJP leader attacked in Amroha, blames former MP Devendra Nagpal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Pawar has accused former Member of Parliament Devendra Nagpal of carrying out an attack on him in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. Pawas has alleged that he was attacked by Nagpal and his supporters because of political rivalry.

Pawar was attacked, allegedly by Nagpal and his accomplices, using a knife on Monday morning. The police reached the spot after the incident and found Pawar, who was injured following the attack. The BJP leader was then rushed to district hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to mediapersons, the BJP leader said that the cause of the attack was political rivalry during the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

As the case is a high profile one, the police department is tight lipped over the incident.