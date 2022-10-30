BJP leader posts picture of Rahul Gandhi holding hand of THIS actress; Congress says, 'Get yourself treated immediately'

'Bharat Jodi Yatra' of former Congress President and MP from Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi is passing through Telangana. During this time, Rahul also meets many people. During this visit, such a picture of Rahul Gandhi came out, which became a topic of discussion on social media. Actually, Rahul Gandhi appeared in a picture with actress and activist Poonam Kaur. During this time, he also held Poonam's hand. The micro-blogging site went to a boil after BJP's Priti Gandhi posted this picture on Twitter. She wrote a caption with the picture, to which all the leaders, including Poonam herself, objected.

Priti Gandhi's Controversial Tweet

Following the footsteps of his great grand father!! pic.twitter.com/iAFMrOyg6w — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 29, 2022

While sharing a picture of Rahul Gandhi and Poonam Kaur, Priti Gandhi wrote, "Following the footsteps of his great grandfather!!" After writing such a caption, while many Congress leaders attacked Priti, Poonam Kaur said, "This is absolutely demeaning of you, remember prime minister spoke about #narishakti - I almost slipped and toppled that’s how sir held my hand."grandfather!!"

Poonam Kaur Reacts Strongly

This is absolutely demeaning of you , remember prime minister spoke about #narishakti - I almost slipped and toppled that’s how sir held my hand . https://t.co/keIyMEeqr6 — पूनम कौर poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) October 29, 2022

A large number of users on Twitter hit out after the picture was shared by Priti Gandhi. On this post of Preeti, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt tweets, "@MrsGandhi what’s your agenda for spreading hatred today? Whose sister, mother or wife will you be ridiculing on social media? I feel bad for your husband and children. The poor man must be feeling embarrassed because of this poor mentality. You should apologise and delete your tweet."

Apologise and Delete Your Tweet

.@MrsGandhi you should apologise and delete your tweet . https://t.co/mU8Z12hBHd — Abhishek Dutt (अभिषेक दत्त ) (@duttabhishek) October 30, 2022

At the same time, Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh said, "Such a bad idea to be a woman! This is taught only in the BJP. At least they are trying to unite India by following in the footsteps of their ancestors. But many MPs and MLAs of your party have cases of rape and harassment registered against them. If you say, then I will write everyone's name."

एक औरत होकर इतनी घटिया सोच ! ये सिर्फ़ भाजपा में ही सिखाया जाता है। कम से कम ये अपने पूर्वज के पदचिह्न पर चलकर भारत को जोड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। लेकिन आपकी पार्टी के कई सांसद-विधायकों के खिलाफ रेप और उत्पीड़न का केस दर्ज है। बोलिए तो सबका नाम लिख दूँ। — Dipika Pandey Singh (@DipikaPS) October 29, 2022

This tweet of Priti Gandhi became viral in no time. Jairam Ramesh has described Priti Gandhi as a woman with a 'perverted and sick mind'. Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media & Publicity Deptt (Congress) wrote, "Get yourself treated immediately without wasting time. This mental state of yours can prove to be harmful for your family and neighborhood."