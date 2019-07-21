BJP leader shot dead by unknown assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr BS Tomar was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. The incident happened at Doodhia Peepal village in Masuri area of Ghaziabad.

Sources told Zee News that the attackers came in a Bolero car and a scooty and they opened fire on the BJP leader. Police, however, claimed that the attackers came on a scooty only. Tomar was attacked when he was at his office. Sources said that five shots were fired at Tomar and he was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident, which happened near a police station, has lead to tension in the area. Police have registered a case and have launched the operations to nab the accused. "The assailants had come on a two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime, leaving their vehicle behind. Search has begun, they will be nabbed soon," a police official told ANI.

According to police, more details in the matter will be revealed after Tomar's post-mortem report. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police has suspended SHO of the police station, Praveen Kumar. The IG took the decision after local BJP leaders sat on a dharna protesting the attack on Tomar. The BJP leaders ended their dharna after the suspension of SHO.