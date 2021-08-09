BJP leader, wife shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar: A BJP leader and his wife were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday (August 9).

The leader was identified as Gulam Rasool Dar who was the Kulgam BJP Kisan Morcha president.

“Gulam Rasool Dar, Kulgam BJP Kisan Morcha president, and his wife died in an attack by terrorists in Anantnag,” Jammu & Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur said.

The incident occurred at Lal Chowk when terrorists fired bullets at the couple. The victims were taken to a local hospital soon after the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and offered condolences to the family of the victims.

"I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar & his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice and perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief," Sinha said.

A couple of months ago, BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita was killed in a terror attack in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

Pandita, the municipal chairman of Tral, was visiting a friend, Mushtaq Ahmad, when three militants opened fire at them. Ahmad's daughter was also injured in the incident.

