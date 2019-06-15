BJP leader's body buried into sand after murder in MP, 'the end' written above

Jabalpur: A local BJP leader was murdered and his dead body was buried into the sand in Bargi Assembly constituency of Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The deceased BJP leader has been identified as Rishabh Jain.

It is suspected that Rishabh was murdered and then his body was buried into the sand of Panchvati in Bargi's Bhedhaghat town. According to police, 'the end' was written near his body.

Jain was the general secretary of BJYM Nagar administration in Bhedaghat. He was campaigning against trade of illicit liquor and sand mining in the area.

He went missing since Thursday after which the police launched a search to find him.

While the reason for his murder is not clear yet, police have registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation to crack the case. Jain's body has been sent for the post-mortem.

In January, several BJP leaders were reportedly murdered in Madhya Pradesh. BJP leader Manoj Thakre was found dead in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on January 20.

BJP had termed these deaths a result of political rivalry and said that its leaders were being targeted.