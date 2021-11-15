BJP leaders from Punjab, Delhi meet Amit Shah on Kartarpur Corridor reopening

New Delhi: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the state of Punjab and Delhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (November 15) in New Delhi to discuss the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, including state president Ashwani Sharma, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, veteran leader Harjeet Garewal, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, state in charge of BJP's Kisan Morcha among others, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and requested reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

The leaders are also scheduled to meet BJP national president J P Nadda pertaining to the Kartarpur Corridor reopening development.

The demand for reopening the Kartarpur corridor comes days before one of the grandest Punjabi festivals “Guruparb’, which is on November 19.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, provides a visa-free border crossing for pilgrims from India visiting the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move is being seen as a technique by the BJP to capture attention in the state that will to polls next year by the political experts.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Punjab assembly election in 2022, Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic), which was previously a BJP ally, on Monday announced an alliance with the Punjab Lokhit Party.

