BJP-Led Mahayuti Stuns Congress-Led MVA In Maharashtra; INDIA Blocks Saffron Surge In Jharkhand

Assembly Election Results 2024: It was a really great day in the office for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Another big talking point of the day was the resounding comeback of the Hemant Soren-led JMM government in Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, the BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to victory in style and also carried its allies—Shiv Sena and NCP—along with it. While the saffron party bagged 132, Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is poised to win 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

As far as Jharkhand is concerned, the ruling JMM led the ruling coalition to a convincing victory. The JMM won 34 seats. Its allies are poised to win 22 more seats—Congress 16, RJD on 4, and CPI (M) two.

The saffron party, which suffered a defeat in the state, managed to win 21 seats. Polling was held for 81 seats in Jharkhand. This is the first time since the creation of the state that an alliance has won polls after five years in power.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray poised to win 20 seats, Congress 16 and NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats. Reacting to the poll results on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the verdict in Maharashtra is a victory of "development" and thanked people for their support.

"Development wins! Good governance wins! United, we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra's progress," he said in a post on X.

"NDA's pro-people efforts resonate all over! I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations. I am proud of every NDA Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground. They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda," he added.

The Prime Minister extended his wishes and congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the performance of the ruling alliance in the polls. "I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state," he said.

Reacting over the results, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his contribution in the victory is small and it is "victory of unity." "I had said earlier that I am a modern Abhimanyu and know how to break the 'Chakravyuh'... I think, my contribution in this victory is small, it is the victory of our team. The people of Maharashtra have given us an unprecedented victory. This shows that people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In line with the slogan he gave 'Ek hain toh safe hain', people from all sections and communities voted for us unitedly... This is the victory of Mahayuti, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Ramdas Athawale, this is the victory of unity," Fadnavis said.

The unprecedented Mahayuti victory came months after it suffered a setback in the Lok Sabha polls, winning only 17 of 48 seats. The polling in Jhakhand was held in two phases and in Maharashtra in a single phase on November 20.

(With ANI Inputs)